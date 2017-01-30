KSDK
Close

How much auto insurance is enough?

All drivers in Missouri and Illinois are required by law to have at least the state minimum when it comes to auto insurance. But how much auto insurance is enough? Here with a few things to remember is Ed Herman with Brown and Crouppen.

KSDK 11:51 AM. CST January 30, 2017

If you need legal advice give the experts at Brown and crouppen a call at 314-222-2222.  You can also go online to getbc.com.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories