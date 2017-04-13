How-to: Naturally Dyed Easter Eggs

Step One: Choosing colors

There are many beautiful colors to choose from so your first step is deciding what colors to create. If you want a (pick 3 to mention):

Yellow - Lemon or orange peels, carrots, or celery seed

Orange - Paprika, cumin, chili powder, tuermic or yellow onion skins

Red/Pink – Beets, cranberries, raspberries, or radishes

Purple - Hibiscus tea, blueberries, purple onion

Blue/Lavender - Red cabbage, blackberries, purple or red grape juice

Green - Spinach leaves

Brown/Beige - Coffee, tea, or walnuts

Step Two: Creating the Dye

We took organic blueberries and smash them up in a blender until we had 2 cups, added 2 cups of water and brought to a boil. Then cover, reduce to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. This is works for any of the fruits and vegetables you decide to use.

Step Three: After 10 minutes, strain through a fine mesh sieve, discarding any solid chunks.

Then stir in 1 teaspoon of distilled white vinegar. Set aside and let cool until warm or room temperature.

Step Four: Dying the eggs

We’ve already boiled these cage-fee eggs.

To color eggs, submerge in dye, turning often for even coating, until desired color is reached. For more colors, dye eggs first in one color, then wipe dry and dye in a second color.

Full Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups roughly chopped, raw beets (for pink/red), OR

2 cups blueberries, crushed (for blue/purple), OR

1 teaspoon ground turmeric (for yellow/gold)

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

Hard-boiled eggs

Method:

