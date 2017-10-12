KSDK
Close

How to receive a FREE Cookie Butter Shake from Arby's

Did you know there are more than 40 Arbys restaurants in the St Louis area? You probably know it's where you can sink your teeth into the classic Beef n Chedder and curly fries, but now the place is sort of serving pizza. Russell Waugh is here with a tas

KSDK 12:45 PM. CDT October 12, 2017

You can take a look at the entire menu at arbys dot com.  You can also text SMSL to 27297 and receive a FREE small Cookie Butter Shake at Arby's.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories