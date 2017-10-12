How to receive a FREE Cookie Butter Shake from Arby's

You can take a look at the entire menu at arbys dot com. You can also text SMSL to 27297 and receive a FREE small Cookie Butter Shake at Arby's.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
Did you know there are more than 40 Arbys restaurants in the St Louis area? You probably know it's where you can sink your teeth into the classic Beef n Chedder and curly fries, but now the place is sort of serving pizza. Russell Waugh is here with a tas
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs