KSDK
Close

How to reverse diabetes

There's a multi-specialty healthcare group in St. Louis that takes a different approach to treating the underlying causes of chronic disease. Kyle Longo is a chiropractor with Empower Health and tells us more.

KSDK 11:57 AM. CDT April 17, 2017

 Empower Health is located on Ballas Road in Creve Couer. The first 25 callers will receive a consultation, exam, and testing for 39 dollars.  The number is 314-778-3222.  You can also register online at diabetesSTL.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories