Close How to treat diabetes There's a multi-specialty healthcare group in St. Louis that takes a different approach to treating the underlying causes of chronic disease. Dr. Kyle Longo is here to explain. KSDK 12:02 PM. CST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To learn more call Empower Health at 314-778-3222 or visit diabetesSTL.com. The first 25 patients to call will actually get a free consultation. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School workers under fire for signs at march Lawsuit filed against maker of Hatchimals KSDK's Anne allred to get kidney transplant Woman killed, man injured in St. Clair Man tased by St. Louis County Police dies President Trump meets with business leaders MO sen. claims fellow lawmaker harassed her City Museum installing 13,000 pound exhibit Arrest made in 12-year-old's kidnapping More Stories Hailey's Law introduced to streamline AMBER Alert system Jan 25, 2017, 10:35 a.m. MLS: STL would get All-Star Game if franchise granted Jan 25, 2017, 10:23 a.m. Dow makes history: cracks 20,000 barrier! Jan 25, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs