Injuries at School
I can't believe next week it will be August...that means School will be starting soon. Accidents can happen anywhere but what happens if your child gets hurt at school? Andrea Mcnairy with Brown and Crouppen is here with some legal insight into the matt
KSDK 10:40 AM. CDT July 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Child left starving in deplorable apartment while mother out clubbing
-
People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident
-
Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/23/17 @ 10 p.m.
-
Protests erupts outside city workhouse
-
Fatal house fire in New Athens, Illinois
-
Large objects thrown at moving cars
-
First responders help sick teen with messages
-
Crumbling house a threat to neighbors' safety
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
More Stories
-
Carjacking suspect exchanges gunfire with police,…Jul 24, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
-
Ameren crews work to restore power across the bi-state areaJul 24, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
Man killed in house fire in Lenzberg, IllinoisJul 24, 2017, 5:31 a.m.