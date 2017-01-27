Intoxicology opens in The Grove

Intoxicology is not your typical liquor store.

Andy Foerstel said, "It's not lottery tickets and cigarettes. No, no, no."

Instead, you'll find bar tools, books, vintage glassware, and artisan spirits.

Foerstel said, "Everything down to the ice."

All under one roof, at a new bar supply store in The Grove.

"We're more than a liqour store, we're a store about liquor," he said.

Intoxicology owners Melissa Pfeiffer and Andy Foerstel are passionate about crafting cocktails.

And you can sample the artisan spirits on the shelves for a small fee at their tasting bar.

Intoxicology is located at 4321 Manchester Ave. The number is (314) 833-3088. Find out more about classes and free Saturday tastings on facebook.com/intoxicologystl.

