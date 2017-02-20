KSDK
Close

Is anybody keeping track of those voice commands?

The pace of technological advances is moving so fast we can hardly keep up. Whether it is using a hands-free device in our vehicles or a device at home we're using voice commands to do more and more. Which begs the question-what happens to all of those vo

KSDK 10:46 AM. CST February 20, 2017

If you need legal advice give the experts at Brown and Crouppen a call...314-222-2222 is the number.  You can also go online to getbc.com.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories