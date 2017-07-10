KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

It's Clayton Restaurant Week!

It's Restaurant Week in Clayton starting tonight through Sunday. Chef Josh Holifield from Ruth's Chris Steak House is here to show us a little of what we can expect.

KSDK 11:08 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

Clayton Restaurant Week has 15 participating restaurants offering 3-course dinners at $25 and/or $35 starting today through Sunday. You can learn more or reserve your spot at claytonrestaurantweek.net.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories