Close It's Clayton Restaurant Week! It's Restaurant Week in Clayton starting tonight through Sunday. Chef Josh Holifield from Ruth's Chris Steak House is here to show us a little of what we can expect. KSDK 11:08 AM. CDT July 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Clayton Restaurant Week has 15 participating restaurants offering 3-course dinners at $25 and/or $35 starting today through Sunday. You can learn more or reserve your spot at claytonrestaurantweek.net. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy Father of girl killed in boat accident dies Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy Postal worker in Rolla kills self after taking co-workers hostage How old is too old to kiss your kids on the lips? Neighbors warn criminals that they'll snitch Skydiver killed after mid-air collision Witnesses react to death near Union Station 7-year-old celebrates birthday with community Budweiser salutes Missouri & 10 other states More Stories Loop Trolley project delayed once again Jul 10, 2017, 12:18 p.m. Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here! Jul. 9, 2017, 4:12 p.m. Corpse Flower blooms at Missouri Botanical Garden Aug. 9, 2016, 12:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs