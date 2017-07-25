Close Jilly's Cupcake Bar & Cafe now open in Edwardsville A cupcake shop that has a huge fan following and has been featured on Food Network opened a new location in Edwardsville less than a week ago. Dana Dean is giving us a look inside. Dana Dean, KSDK 11:22 AM. CDT July 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Jilly's Cupcake Bar & Cafe's second location can be found at 222 E Park Street in Edwardsville, IL. The original location is located at Delmar & 170.For more information, visit jillyscupcakebar.com © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Carjacking suspect dead after shootout with police Airline wrecks paralyzed Hillsboro child's wheelchair Soulard couple's wedding dresses stolen County Police Chief facing calls to resign Missouri baseball player loses 3 fingers and is better than ever Florissant custodian charged for taking upskirt photos St. Louis community unites to reclaim park Man released from Workhouse speaks out Tech Tuesday: Top $10 LED Steal - The Deal Guy Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family More Stories 3 charged after attacking ‘wrong' man in front of… Jul 25, 2017, 9:22 a.m. Soulard couple's wedding dresses stolen Jul 24, 2017, 10:26 p.m. Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill vote Jul 25, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
