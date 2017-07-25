KSDK
Jilly's Cupcake Bar & Cafe now open in Edwardsville

A cupcake shop that has a huge fan following and has been featured on Food Network opened a new location in Edwardsville less than a week ago. Dana Dean is giving us a look inside.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:22 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

Jilly's Cupcake Bar & Cafe's second location can be found at 222 E Park Street in Edwardsville, IL. The original location is located at Delmar & 170.

For more information, visit jillyscupcakebar.com
 

