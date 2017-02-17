Close John Caparulo visits Show Me St. Louis You might recognize this guy from the E's crazy popular show, Chelsey Lately. John Caparulo is in the house! Welcome to St. Louis. KSDK 11:33 AM. CST February 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST John has four more performances at the St Louis Funny Bone at Westport Plaza. You can see him tonight at 7:30 and 10 or tomorrow at 7 and 9:30. Tickets are $30 and available at stlouisfunnybone.com. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bogey Hills Country Club destroyed by fire Fire destroys Bogey Hills Country Club Truck driver killed after argument at gas station Metro East teacher disciplined for racial comments Man arrested after pipe bombs found in hotel Fire destroys golf club in St. Charles Family to travel to Mexico for murder trial Mizzou student gets famous date Weight loss journey inspires others Grocery stores launch delivery service in St. Louis More Stories Fire destroys Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles Feb 17, 2017, 3:02 a.m. Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for… Feb 17, 2017, 9:35 a.m. Mom makes desperate plea as one of her twins slips away Feb 16, 2017, 9:05 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs