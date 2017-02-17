KSDK
Close

John Caparulo visits Show Me St. Louis

You might recognize this guy from the E's crazy popular show, Chelsey Lately. John Caparulo is in the house! Welcome to St. Louis.

KSDK 11:33 AM. CST February 17, 2017

John has four more performances at the St Louis Funny Bone at Westport Plaza.  You can see him tonight at 7:30 and 10  or tomorrow at 7 and 9:30. Tickets are $30 and available at stlouisfunnybone.com.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories