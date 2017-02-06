KSDK
Josh Linn conducts liquid nitrogen experiment

I'm not sure if this guy can sing, but we do know he always has something interesting up his sleeves. Josh Linn our favorite scientist from the St. Louis Science Center is here for a fun demo.

KSDK 11:45 AM. CST February 06, 2017

Science On Tap is this Saturday at the Saint Louis Science Center. The event runs from 7 to 11. Tickets are 45 dollars for members... 55 for non members.  You can purchase tickets or learn more about the event at  slsc.org.

(© 2017 KSDK)


