KSDK
Close

Josh Linn creates tornado on Show Me St. Louis

We've, unfortunately, had our fair share of tornadoes in the area. But how much do you really know about those funnel clouds? Josh Linn, a St. Louis Science Center educator is here with a lesson.

KSDK 12:14 PM. CDT April 13, 2017

You can learn more about our crazy weather by grabbing a ticket to Extreme Weather which is now playing at the Saint Louis Science Center's OMNIMAX Theater.  To learn more got to slsc.org.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories