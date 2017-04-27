Close Kaldi's Coffee now open in Citygarden Sculpture Park Kaldi's Coffee has a new location downtown in City Garden. It opened yesterday so we sent Jimmy V to check it out and he discovered you can get your caffeine fix and a whole lot more. Jim Viehman, KSDK 11:00 AM. CDT April 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The new Kaldi's Coffee in City Garden is open from 6 am to 6 pm Monday-Friday. On Saturday and Sunday they open at 7 and close at 3. You can look over the entire menu at KaldisCoffee.com. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Stealthing EGL04252017 Family struck by car fleeing police High school student death under investigation Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved Video: Tuesday 7pm Web Weather Forecast 4-25-17 Neighbors worried after spotting prowler The Carlinville neighborhood that Sears built Tue web wx 730am Parents of 7-year-old hit, killed by car want driver held accountable Violent St. Louis weekend More Stories How Trump's tax plan would affect households Apr 27, 2017, 9:54 a.m. How to save money at the gas station Apr 26, 2017, 3:36 p.m. United is making these 10 changes Apr 27, 2017, 8:12 a.m.
