KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 36 weather alerts
Close

Kaldi's Coffee now open in Citygarden Sculpture Park

Kaldi's Coffee has a new location downtown in City Garden. It opened yesterday so we sent Jimmy V to check it out and he discovered you can get your caffeine fix and a whole lot more.

Jim Viehman, KSDK 11:00 AM. CDT April 27, 2017

The new Kaldi's Coffee in City Garden is open from 6 am to 6 pm Monday-Friday. On Saturday and Sunday they open at 7 and close at 3.  You can look over the entire menu at KaldisCoffee.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories