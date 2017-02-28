It is a club anyone can join.

"One of the things we do at Club Fitness is we really try to make sure that everybody feels welcome regardless of their age, size, shape, fitness level," explains Diane Davis, Group Exercise Director at Club Fitness.

It's a place with enough cardio equipment that members rarely have an excuse.

"Even during our busiest times there's a piece of equipment ready," Davis adds.

And well, if that's not the way you like to workout, no sweat chances are Club Fitness has that too.

"We have mind, body classes that might be yoga, piyo, pilates type classes."

It is a St. Louis company that was founded 25 years ago.

"We also have kind of more standard classes, if you like step or if you like a cardio mix, a little bit of kickboxing, a little bit of conditioning, a little bit of muscle work all in one," she goes on to say.

And more than two decades later Club Fitness is doing exactly what the founder set out to do provide an affordable, friendly, fun fitness environment that encourages, educates and motivates.

"The classes that we teach for the most part are really mixed level. So we try to show beginner to advance level participants ways that they can change the workout or modify it to make it just right for them."

So if you're wanting a tighter, more tone body join the club, chances are there's one near you.

Club Fitness has more than 23 St. Louis area locations. If you sign up today it's $10 a month, no enrollment fee, no contract.

