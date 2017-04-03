KSDK
Kidmart's Stuff the Truck is tomorrow

Education is so important for kids to be successful in life, but unfortunately there are many children in the St. Louis area who don't even have the basic tools for learning, things like notebooks or pencils. Thankfully there's a local organization that c

KSDK 11:06 AM. CDT April 03, 2017

Stuff the Truck happens tomorrow from noon until 10 pm at Ballpark Village. As you heard if you make a donation you'll be entered to win a Branson vacation package. You can learn more about stuff the truck on KSDK.com.

Kidsmart takes donations year round, and they're always looking for volunteers and groups to have school supply drives.  You can learn more about Kidsmart by calling 314-291-6211 or go to KidsmartSTL.org.

