Kidmart's Stuff the Truck is tomorrow

Stuff the Truck happens tomorrow from noon until 10 pm at Ballpark Village. As you heard if you make a donation you'll be entered to win a Branson vacation package. You can learn more about stuff the truck on KSDK.com.

Kidsmart takes donations year round, and they're always looking for volunteers and groups to have school supply drives. You can learn more about Kidsmart by calling 314-291-6211 or go to KidsmartSTL.org.

© 2017 KSDK-TV