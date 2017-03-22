Kids learn to care for pets at Little Veterinarian School

Welcome to a class at Little Veterinarian School in Creve Coeur, where these puppies are about to get some TLC from this group of students.

Jennifer Griffard, Chief Operating Officer for Little Medical School, said, "I'll ask questions and they are readily avialble to give me the correct answer...Some of them know a lot more than they think they do."

These kids get to see what's it's like to be a veterinarian through crafts, games, and activities.

She said, "They get to do a nose to tail exam on dogs, decide if their dog is healthy or unhealthy."

Little Veterinarian School is under the umbrella of Little Medical School, a St. Louis company, which offers a number of fun and educational programs.

"Nursing, pharmacy, veterinarian, sports medicine," Jennifer said.

Whether it's classes throughout the year, summer camps, or birthday parties, the school aims to promote healthy lifestayles and teach young people about careers in healthcare.

She said, "Whether you go into these careers or not, that's okay, but we are giving you a background to moving through life, getting to know your body, and learn emergency preparedness, should you need it."

Little Medical School has a new toy coming out soon that got the attention of Parents magazine. Look for an article about this box in the June issue.

Todd Allen, VP of retail and franchise development, said, "We can do the classes but what about the kid at home?"

Which is why they created the Little Pediatrician Kit.

Todd said, "It's a kit that has actual plush baby doll... so if a kid is getting new baby brother or sister... great way to introduce that kid to the baby brother or sister."

A way to experience Little Medical School at home.

The little pediatrician kit will be available in may and you will be able to purchase it at littlemedicalschool.com. The school is located at 707 North New Ballas Road in Creve Coeur.

The number is (314) 279-1948. The programs are for kids ages 4-12 but they will have a little medical school for teens coming out this summer.



