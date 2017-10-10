Kirkwood Farmer's Market is ready for fall

KIRKWOOD, MO - At East Argonne and Taylor Avenue you'll find the epitome of fall at the Kirkwood Farmers' Market.

Zach Clark, produce manager, said, "It's the October season so we're getting super festive. We have insane variety of pumpkins, nice mums, all local."

There are pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, all colors, even scored pumpkins.

He said, "Those pumpkins, they score as they grow, so they have words on them... We have a pumpkin for every personality."

In addition to all the stuff that's good for you, there's all the treats to tempt you.

"It's hopping on the weekends. Live music, food vendors, people grilling and chilling." he said.

The Kirkwood Farmers' Market has been a family run business since 1978.

The maze is back this year, along with the corn pool and tractor land.

"We've had mazes in past way back when my grandmother used to own it still but not as epic as this," he said.

The same family who brought you Kirkwood Farmers' Market just opened Boones' Crossing Farm Market and Pumpkin Patch.

"We opened a new location in Chesterfield right off Boones Crossing exit, it's part of Taubman Prestige Outlets," he said.

If you like the Kirkwood Farmers' Market, you'll also like Boones Crossing Farm Market and Pumpkin Patch presented by Summit Produce.

Boones Crossing Farm Market and Pumpkin Patch is located west of Taubman Prestige Outlet at 17057 N. Outer 40, in Chesterfield . The hours are 10-6 M-F and SUN and 9-6 SAT. The play area is $6 during the week and $10 weekends.

Kirkwood Farmer's Market is 150 E Argonne Dr.. The hours are 9-8 everyday and the play area is $4.



