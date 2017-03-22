L'Ecole Culinaire set to debut new menu next week

A place where you probably didn't know you could get a good meal is L'Ecole Culinaire. Yes it's a cooking school, but there's also a restaurant on campus. Chef Kyle Parks is here to tell us about a new menu that debuts Monday

KSDK 12:33 PM. CDT March 22, 2017

