The Dandy Inn's final day is this Sunday January 15th. The restaurant is at 1030 Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights. You can learn more dandyinn.com.
Last call at the Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights, IL after 40 years
From a new restaurant to an old favorite. The Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights has been a bit of institution for four decades. However if you want to sample the wings that people have driven miles for Photojournalist Randy Schwentker says you better get the
KSDK 11:54 AM. CST January 09, 2017
