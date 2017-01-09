Last call at the Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights, IL after 40 years
From a new restaurant to an old favorite. The Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights has been a bit of institution for four decades. However if you want to sample the wings that people have driven miles for Photojournalist Randy Schwentker says you better get the
KSDK 11:29 AM. CST January 09, 2017
More Stories
-
Greitens pledges 'fight for change' as governorJan. 9, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
-
Winners: Who took home Golden Globes?Jan. 8, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
-
Read Meryl Streep's full Golden Globes speechJan. 9, 2017, 6:24 a.m.