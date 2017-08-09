KSDK
Lavell Crawford stops by Show Me St. Louis

Comedian and St. Louis native Lavell Crawford is home for two shows at the Pageant this Saturday! He stopped by the studio to give us a preview

August 09, 2017

You can see Lavell on the Pageant stage this Saturday for two performances in total. The first is at 7 and the second is at 10:30. Tickets cost $35 dollars and can be purchased at thepageant.com.

