Close L'Ecole Culinaire set to debut new menu A place where you probably didn't know you could get a good meal is L'Ecole Culinaire. Yes it's a cooking school, but there's also a restaurant on campus. Chef Kyle Parks is here to tell us about a new menu that debuts Monday KSDK 12:25 PM. CDT March 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST L'Ecole Culinaire is at 9811 South 40 Drive. You can give them a call at 314-587-2433 or got to lecole.edu. That's also where you can sign up for classes. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Fatal crash causing delays on NB I-55. Top 50 safest cities in Missouri for 2017 DCFS ordered father of seven found dead in house fire to stay away from children The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever TBI finds suspect searched information about teenage marriage Warm Springs Ranch kicks off 9th season 8-year-old girl pulls kids from car wreck Police issue Endangered Person Advisory Campbell kids need more than financial help More Stories Woman dies in attack near U.K. Parliament; police… Mar 22, 2017, 10:10 a.m. St. Peters woman found dead 2 days after accident Mar 22, 2017, 12:37 p.m. App offers Cardinals unlimited home game access Mar 22, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs