Lenten options at Hodak's

Another place serving up something unique for lent...Hodak's....they are a St. Louis Institution and have been around since 1962. Of course the place is legendary for it's fried chicken but Server Rick Kuehn is here to talk frog legs.

KSDK 12:06 PM. CST March 01, 2017

Hodak's Restaurant and Bar is on Gravois in Benton Park. They have a carry out window so you can give them a call at 314-776-7292 and place an order for pick-up.  To see what else is cooking at Hodak's go to hodaks.com.

