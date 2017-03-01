Lenten options at Hodak's

Another place serving up something unique for lent...Hodak's....they are a St. Louis Institution and have been around since 1962. Of course the place is legendary for it's fried chicken but Server Rick Kuehn is here to talk frog legs.
Hodak's Restaurant and Bar is on Gravois in Benton Park. They have a carry out window so you can give them a call at 314-776-7292 and place an order for pick-up. To see what else is cooking at Hodak's go to hodaks.com.
