Lewis and Clark's Restaurant reopens on Historic Main Street

June 26th was a big day for one of the most popular restaurants in St. Charles. It was the day it re-opened after a fire shut them down for more than 3 months. Jimmy V stopped by to check out the new look, and get a taste of some old favorites.

KSDK 11:01 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

