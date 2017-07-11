Lewis and Clark's Restaurant reopens on Historic Main Street

Lewis and Clark's Restaurant is on historic Main Street in St. Charles. It's open 7 days a week. Check out the menu and events calendar at LewisandClarksrestaurant.com, or give them a call at 636-947-3334.
June 26th was a big day for one of the most popular restaurants in St. Charles. It was the day it re-opened after a fire shut them down for more than 3 months. Jimmy V stopped by to check out the new look, and get a taste of some old favorites.
