Lewis and Clark's Restaurant reopens on Historic Main Street

June 26th was a big day for one of the most popular restaurants in St. Charles. It was the day it re-opened after a fire shut them down for more than 3 months. Jimmy V stopped by to check out the new look, and get a taste of some old favorites.

KSDK 11:06 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

Lewis and Clark's Restaurant is on historic Main Street in St. Charles. It's open 7 days a week. Check out the menu and events calendar at LewisandClarksrestaurant.com, or give them a call at 636-947-3334.

