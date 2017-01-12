Close Lifecare Centers of Bridgeton Getting back on your feet after a surgery or injury isn't always easy, but finding the right help can make a big difference. Jimmy V stopped by a place that adds a little loving care to the rehabilitation process. KSDK 11:44 AM. CST January 12, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Thursday 3am Web Weather Thur web wx long version 830am Tips for navigating icy roads Winter hacks to keep ice off your car KSDK Breaking Live Video Utility crews gear up for ice storm Gov. Greitens activates emergency operations Hazardous waste home acquisition program More Stories Icy weather returns Friday Jan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Travel advisories issued in MO, IL starting Thursday Jan 11, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Waterproof shoes, aluminum foil gloves and other… Jan 10, 2017, 12:14 p.m.