Lightenstein can turn anything into a light

Top hats, toasters, bowling pins, and books are just some of the items that the woman, you're about to meet, turns into the craziest lamps you've probably ever seen. Dana Dean sheds some light on her business.

Dana Dean, KSDK 12:05 PM. CDT March 24, 2017

To purchase a lamp visit here. She does take custom orders.
You can email her bonnidette@yahoo.com for those.

