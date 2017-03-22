Close Lion's Choice now serving up healthy salads A local company is celebrating its 50th anniversary of serving delicious food by adding 3 new salads to their menu. Jimmy V gives us a taste of this St. Louis success story. KSDK 12:23 PM. CDT March 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Lions Choice has 25 area restaurants, plus they now offer catering for your event! You can find a location near you or check out their menu at LionsChoice.com. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Fatal crash causing delays on NB I-55. Top 50 safest cities in Missouri for 2017 DCFS ordered father of seven found dead in house fire to stay away from children The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever TBI finds suspect searched information about teenage marriage Warm Springs Ranch kicks off 9th season 8-year-old girl pulls kids from car wreck Police issue Endangered Person Advisory Campbell kids need more than financial help More Stories Woman dies in attack near U.K. Parliament; police… Mar 22, 2017, 10:10 a.m. St. Peters woman found dead 2 days after accident Mar 22, 2017, 12:37 p.m. App offers Cardinals unlimited home game access Mar 22, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs