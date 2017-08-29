KSDK
Little Black Door Designs in Kirkwood mixes old and new

There's a teeny tiny shop where the owner isn't afraid of big bold designs. Dana Dean was back to take us shopping at Little Black Door.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:26 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

KIRKWOOD, MO - Little Black Door Designs is located at 545 W. Woodbine Avenue, Kirkwood
Hours: Thursday- Saturday 10AM - 5PM  and Sunday noon- 4PM
For more information, visit facebook.com/LittleBlackDoor or littleblackdoordesigns.com

