Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Pre-school is in University City, You can give them a call at 314-995-7204 or find them online at LittleSunshine.com.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Pre-school is holding a Spring Fashion Show on Saturday, April 29th at 10am. You can find out more by calling 314-995-7204 or if you plan to go RSVP to marym@littlesunshine.com.



© 2017 KSDK-TV