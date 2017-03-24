KSDK
Close

Local 7-year old to appear on Little Big Shots

Angelina Kelley is a 7 year old wrestler from O'Fallon Illinois and this Sunday you can see her on Little Big Shots.

Melissa Spears, KSDK 11:22 AM. CDT March 24, 2017

You can catch Angelina with Steve Harvey this Sunday on Little Big Shots.  It airs at 7 right here on 5 On Your Side.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories