KSDK
Close

Local bakers for good

There's a pop up event this weekend where you can enjoy treats from the area's top pastry chefs. Mathew Rice with Gerard Craft's Niche Food Group is here to tempt our taste buds with the Bake & Gather pop-up event.

KSDK 12:32 PM. CDT April 11, 2017

The Bake & Gather pop-up event is this Saturday from 10 to 2 at the group's commissary kitchen which is at 1013 McCausland Avenue next to the Hi-Pointe Theatre.  You can learn more about this great initiative at andgatherforgood.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories