Local bakers for good

There's a pop up event this weekend where you can enjoy treats from the area's top pastry chefs. Mathew Rice with Gerard Craft's Niche Food Group is here to tempt our taste buds with the Bake & Gather pop-up event.
The Bake & Gather pop-up event is this Saturday from 10 to 2 at the group's commissary kitchen which is at 1013 McCausland Avenue next to the Hi-Pointe Theatre. You can learn more about this great initiative at andgatherforgood.com.
