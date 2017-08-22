KSDK
Close

Local Big Heart Tea Co. sells products across the country

There's a local tea company that's grown by leaps and bounds since it started 5 years ago in a trailer. Dana Dean shows us just how much things have changed.

Dana Dean, KSDK 9:54 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories