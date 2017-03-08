Close Local dads create epic Girl Scout cookie rap video Now how cute is that! David Johnson and Jeremy Corray are the men behind the Girl Scout Cookie Love video. Melissa Spears, KSDK 11:56 AM. CST March 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can see the full video and check out a few other fun videos on the Dad Strong Facebook page. Click here. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WXIA Breaking News St. Charles restaurant fire WB I-270 closed near Old Halls Ferry Race for STL mayor tightens Teen kills mom Student sings to stand up to bullies Family tossed out of bed by tornado in Wentzville Wentzville's Mobile Manor damaged Alcohol suspected in wrong way crash on I-64 Brothers testify against stepmom accused of abusing them More Stories Microsoft bringing regional headquarters, 150 jobs to Cortex Mar. 8, 2017, 7:39 a.m. A Day Without a Woman: What you need to know Mar. 7, 2017, 8:29 a.m. Lewis and Clark's restaurant in St. Charles catches fire Mar. 8, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
