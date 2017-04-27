Local fashion designer getting attention from celebs

In an old building on Washington Avenue, in a stretch that was once the garment district, sewing machine needles are once again in motion as six emerging designers sketch out their place in the fashion industry.

"So this one actually opened my first show in Paris," Audra Noyse says pulling a shirt from the rack.

She's one of the designers at Saint Louis Fashion Incubator. A 28 year old who actually went to college to study art therapy.

"I was a fine artist. I loved creating, but I didn't really think fashion was a career."

Her sister suggested she take a fashion class and well she ripped up her old plans and her future started to take shape.

She did an internship at Ralph Lauren and was given the opportunity to pick Zac Posen's brain.

"He was nice enough to review my work and critique it and push me towards quote unquote couture."

It's a craft she spent nearly four years working on in Paris and now with seven collections under her belt, she's in St. Louis working on her spring 18 collection.

"So we're always working ahead of time showing six months ahead of time," Noyse explains.

Pieces from her previous collections are now in about 15 stores throughout the United States and Hong Kong and couple of her dresses have already been worn by a few familiar faces.

"Yeah, Kim Kardashian wore this one in LA to accept an award at LA Children's Hospital. We did a special dress in this fabric for Marion Cotillard."

They were memorable moments, but this designer dreams of different encounter.

"Actually for me, my dream, is to see a real woman walking down the street that has no connection to me whatsoever wearing my clothes just because she felt it was her, she felt it was beautiful."

No doubt that moment and many more great ones are in this talented woman's future.

You can see Audra's collection in person by appointment at the St. Louis Fashion Incubator which is at 1533 Washington Avenue. The phone number there is 314-400-9300. You can also shop online at audraofficial.com

