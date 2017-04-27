Local fashion designer makes her mark on the industry
Our city is home to so many talented people doing all sorts of interesting things. Take for example Audra Noyce. She's in her 20's and quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.
You can see Audra's collection in person by appointment at the St. Louis Fashion Incubator which is at 1533 Washington Avenue. The phone number there is 314-400-9300. You can also shop online at audraofficial.com.
