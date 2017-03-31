KSDK
Close

Local goods sold at Sticks & Stones Interior in Edwardsville

Our next stop is a place that can transform your home into the beautiful living space you've always wanted. Jimmy V discovered the owner even makes house calls.

KSDK 3:04 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

Stix and Stones interiors is located on Vandalia Street in downtown Edwardsville. Give them a call at 618-307-5559 or check them out on Facebook.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories