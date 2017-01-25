Local man makes miniature homes

Most people downsize after retirement, but 75-year-old Jim McGuire is downsizing on a whole nother scale.

McGuire said, "I get a satisfaction out of it. it's like therapy.

Jim makes miniature homes out of his home near Florissant. Sometimes his creations are smaller than his own hands.

He said, "It surprises me some of the small things I accomplish, the small detail, with my fingers being so large."

Jim started making miniature homes at 8 years old.

"I made a few little cardboard houses for the family Christmas village," he recalled.



But it wasn't until decades later it turned into a hobby.

He said, "When I start these models, I start with the door."

And customers have been knocking on his door ever since he started an Etsy shop called A Renassiaance Trader. He's made local landmarks like Hendel's Market Cafe in Old Town Florissant and the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park.He also makes custom homes for people around the country, whether it's a childhood home, a church, or a family cabin.

He said, "A walk down memory lane, you might say."

He does it by looking at pictures as well as Google Earth. It takes, on average 25 hours, to build a tiny home.

Prices start at $50 for basic homes



He said, "Well, basic to me. They may not look to basic."



More complicated homes start at $200.

For more information on Jim McGuire and his miniature homes, visit etsy.com/shop/arenaissancetrader. You can also email him at mcguirejames99@yahoo.com.

