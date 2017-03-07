Local man makes rings out of spare change

Wesley Schaefer is a commercial photographer by trade. He photographs lighting displays like chandeliers for websites.

But its what Wesley does on his own time that has people talking. You see, he take regular coins and turns them into rings.

Rings that are works of art.

He punches, heats, and shapes the whole coin into a ring. He polishes and shines and even breaks a few.

Wesley's hobby has turned into a businesses that has changed his life.

The rings are available locally at Create Space Generator which is on Delmar in the loop. To learn more about these cool coin rings go here

