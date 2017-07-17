Local woman makes a wedding dress out of toliet paper

The sign over the door spells out what's for sale, but what you get when you sign on the dotted line at BMW of West St. Louis might surprise you.

"I am a BMW genius I know, I know the title is kind of funny," Ashley Ulicni says.

She spends time with customers after they make the purchase to show them all the fancy features at their fingertips, but when she steps out of these sleek cars her mind often goes to fashion.

"It's always been kind of a side hobby," she adds.

She has a degree in Fashion Design, but has never really worked in the industry. She has, however, designed a couple of wedding dresses and that's where she becomes more of creative genius considering the material she's made them out of is that perforated paper you flush daily.

"So basically I started with a pattern kind of like this for example a rose. Then I prepped the toilet paper with Elmer's Glue mixed with water."

23 rolls and three months later she had a dress that made it to the final ten of the 2017 Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest presented by Cheap Chic Weddings and Quilted Northern.

"So everything has been cut out all the leaves, there's roses that I cut out and then individually put together."

It was a time consuming process.

"I didn't count the hours, but I should have," she says.

This is actually her second attempt at the 10,000 dollar prize.

"Last year I didn't know how to work with it, but I definitely had a lot of practice over the past year."

So this year is even more special and who knows maybe this will be just the thing to rev up her fashion career.

"Oh I hope so I really love doing this, this is my number one passion. So yeah I mean getting paid to do what you love I think that's the ultimate goal for everyone. I'd love to."

The 2017 Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest will name the grand prize winner Thursday at a fashion show in New York, but there's also a fan favorite category. You can vote online once a day through Wednesday at tpdresscontest.com

