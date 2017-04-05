KSDK
Lukas Wine & Spirits to turn 17!

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, get ready to raise a glass because a wine and spirits superstore in Ellisville is throwing a party. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker explains.

KSDK 11:32 AM. CDT April 05, 2017

The 17 year celebration is this Saturday April 8th from 12 to 5 pm.
Lukas Wine & Spirits is located at 15678 Manchester Road. You can contact them at lukasliquorstl.com.
 

