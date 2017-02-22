KSDK
Close

Lulu Asian Kitchen opens in Rock Hill and Olivette

A new restaurant recently opened in Rock Hill- serving authentic Chinese food. Dana Dean discovered it's thanks to a family who knows quite a bit about the restaurant biz.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:26 AM. CST February 22, 2017

We visit the Lulu Asian Kitchen at 9737 Manchester Rd. in Rock Hill. The other location is in Olivette at 9626 Olive Blvd.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories