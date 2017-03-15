Maplewood Coffee Crawl offers two events in one day

There's no shortage of good coffee Maplewood. From La Cosecha Coffee Roasters to the Living Room and all the stops in between.

Nate Larson, co-owner of Living Room, said, "There is a very fervent coffee community in the neighorhood with multiple shops and multiple roasters."

And that's exactly why this city celebrates their love of caffeine at a buzzworthy event known as the Coffee Crawl.

Rachelle L'Ecuyer, spokesperson for the city of Maplewood, said, "We have roasters who go to South America who travel by mule to coffe farms. They will show you how to make coffee in different ways, french roast, espresso, automuic drip, and how that changes the way it tastes."

Samples are included in the $7 ticket price.

"You'll get a whole lot of coffee," she said.

The self-guided tour of caffeine sells out every year.

She said, "It is getting so popular that we decided to have two events inside one event... We're going to have a morning wakeup call from 8 AM to 12:30 PM and then in the afternoon we'll have a 12:30 PM to 5 pm afternoon buzz session."

The morning wakeup call includes stops at places like Larder and Cupboard, Strange Donuts, and Vom Fass, which will be giving samples of this coffee liquer. The afternoon buzz includes stops at places like La Cosecha Coffee Roasters, Boardwalk Waffles, and the Living Room, which will be serving a drink called the sunrise.

Nate said, "It is literally espresso mixed with orange juice. And it sounds wild and it is but it is wildly delicious."

So if you're looking for a little pick me up, Maplewood's Coffee Crawl may be just the jolt you need.



Tickets are $7. The morning session is April 1st from 8 AM to 12:30 PM.

The afternoon session is from 12:30 PM to 5 PM. If you'd like to go, head to cityofmaplewood.com, scroll down to where it says 8th Annual Maplewood Coffee Crawl and click the link to buy tickets.



© 2017 KSDK-TV