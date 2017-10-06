Maplewood to host 18 breweries Saturday for Prost!

MAPLEWOOD, MO - Prost!, a new event in Maplewood, is from noon to 5 on Saturday. Maplewood businesses will host 18 breweries from around the area. Beer-infused products from local makers will also be for sale. Buy tasting tickets the day of the event at Schalfly Bottleworks for $15 dollars to save a little money or you can just pay as you go. More information is available at cityofmaplewood.com/beer.

