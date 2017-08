MAPLEWOOD, MO - The Rock 'N' Roll Shrimp Boil is Sunday, August 27th from Noon to 8 PM. Food, drink and art is available for purchase. Visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/MayaCafe. You can find Maya Cafe at 2726 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood. The number is (314) 781-4774.

