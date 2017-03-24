KSDK
March is National Sleep Awareness Month

Up to 25 percent of children experience sleep problems.March is National Sleep Awareness Month. So H. Thomas Johnson, a SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatric Sleep Specialist is here with some helpful information.

For more information you can call the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Sleep Center at 314-268-2741. There are several locations across the Saint Louis area.

