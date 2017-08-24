KSDK
Marlon Wayans stops by Show Me St. Louis

Check this out...Marlon Wayans was is in the house!

KSDK 11:50 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

You can see Marlon Wayans in person starting tonight at Helium Comedy Club. He has five shows schedules. Tickets start at 35 dollars...call 314-727-1260 or go to heliumcomedy.com.

