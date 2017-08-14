May's Place is a time capsule with price tags

May's Place is at 3249 Ivanhoe in St. Louis. It's open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 and Sunday from 11 to 4. You can also shop on Monday and Tuesday by appointment which can be made by calling 314-659-8745. For more information visit maysplacestl.com. If you have something you want to sell there's a form there to fill out. By the middle of September you'll be able to shop their shelves online.
