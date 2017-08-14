KSDK
May's Place is a time capsule with price tags

There is a cute store in South St. Louis with a wide variety of antiques and vintage finds. Heidi Glaus recently stumbled upon it wanted to share what she found.

May's Place is at 3249 Ivanhoe in St. Louis.  It's open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 and Sunday from 11 to 4. You can also shop on Monday and Tuesday by appointment which can be made by calling 314-659-8745.  For more information visit maysplacestl.com.  If you have something you want to sell there's a form there to fill out.  By the middle of September you'll be able to shop their shelves online.

 

