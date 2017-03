May's Place presents A Night Market tonight at the Ready Room. You can shop from 6 to 11. The Ready Room is located at 4195 Manchester Avenue. It's free and open to all ages.

If you'd like to stop by May's Place and do a little shopping, it's located at 3249 Ivanhoe Avenue. You can find more information at MaysPlaceSTL.com.

